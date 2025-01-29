Sofia Vergara reacts to being dubbed 'rudest celebrity' by 'Modern Family' star

Sofia Vergara is upset over comments from a 'Modern Family' costar

Sofia Vergara has been dubbed the “rudest celebrity” by a former Modern Family costar and the actress is upset over the label.

The label was given to Sofia by actress Kelly Mantle, who guest starred on the hit sitcom in the e 2019 episode The Last Halloween.

During her appearance on the The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya podcast, Mantle claimed that the Griselda actress showed diva behavior on set.

Mantle said Sofia was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever encountered and added that working with her “was not the most pleasant experience I’ve ever experienced.”

She noted that the actress’ rude behavior wasn’t directed toward her, but “It was the way that some of her staff were being treated” that seemed rude.

Mantle recalled: “They yell action, and I’m supposed to put the crown on her hair. So I put the crown on, and then they say cut, and she’s like, ‘Watch out for the wig! You’re putting the crown on my head!’ Well, girl, you should have put those bobby pins in.”

Mantle then remarked that it must’ve been “a bad day” because Sofia is “hilarious, and beautiful, and talented, and gorgeous.”

Now, an insider close to Sofia says she’s upset about such a label being put on her by someone who had a brief encounter with her.

“Sofía is dumbfounded by this,” they told Life & Style, adding that “she really doesn’t understand where this is coming from, or why it’s coming out now.”

“This person is accusing her of being rude five years ago, nothing was said to her at the time, not to mention they appeared on one episode, how can they even judge her from that brief experience?” the insider added.

“Sofía made so many good friends on that show, and had nothing but good experiences, so it’s very upsetting that this random day player is coming out with these sour grapes and trying to take her down with these random accusations about her being this mega diva,” the mole said.

“Sofía speaks her mind, so you better believe she’ll address this one way or another. She doesn’t put up with this sort of thing lightly,” they concluded of Sofia Vergara’s time on Modern Family.