Taylor Swift takes a step back from Blake Lively friendship

Taylor Swift might just take a break from her friendship with Blake Lively.

Reportedly, this decision comes amid the Gossip Girl alum’s lawsuit and legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The Lover crooner, according to a countersuit filed by the Jane The Virgin star, was present at one of the meetings that he had with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, with the pop star’s attendance assumed as an “intimidation tactic.”

With that, the Eras Tour headliner was involved into the fierce legal battle, which is ongoing between the 41-year-old director and the 37-year-old actress.

The 400-million-dollar lawsuit by Baldoni, mentioned that Swift has showed up to the meeting to make him feel like he “needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script.”

Further on, Lively also appeared to threaten the Five Feet Apart star, in a series of texts, where she referred to herself as the character Khaleesi from the famous Game of Thrones and referred to her husband and best friend as her “dragons.”

Over this, an insider reported to Daily Mail, “For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be.”

“Her friends also think that Blake’s "I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons" text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession,” they added.

The source continued, “Taylor shouldn’t even be involved in this at all. She was only going over to visit Blake and Ryan with the understanding that the meeting would be over.”

While a second source stated, “Taylor has politely backed away from it all. She is conscious of her own image and hates that she was even mentioned.”