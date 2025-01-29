 
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez looking for rich guys to date: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian are reportedly looking for new paramours

January 29, 2025

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian are reportedly going to double date soon.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, these celebrities are looking forward to seeing wealthy guys after their latest heartbreaks.

For those unversed, Jennifer Lopez has finalized her divorce with Ben Affleck after 21 months of marriage, whereas Kim Kardashian has been embracing her singlehood ever since Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly “dumped” her.

"Kim has been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split with Ben,” claimed a source.

They went on to stated, “She's been not only a shoulder to cry on but also a bona fide cheerleader and a fashion stylist, too."

"They're both looking for guys who are successful, filthy rich, and can be an asset to their careers. It helps if they're handsome, too. It's got to be the whole package for Kim and J.Lo," the source remarked in conclusion.

This report comes after Jennifer Lopez reiterated that her take on the "important" message of the film at the Sundance Film Festival while promoting her movie, Kiss of The SpiderWoman.

At this event, the songbird noted "that love heals all divides."

"It's about two different people who come together and find the humanity in one another and fall in love,” Jennifer continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "To me, that is something that is special and needs to be seen. We are all just human. It's an important movie in this way."

