Travis Kelce makes retirement plans clear

Travis Kelce just put to rest the questions related to his retirement from NFL.

Despite his brother, Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, announcing his retirement, Travis clearly "is not ready to retire" as the tight end of Kansas City Chiefs.

The 35-year-old, who recently led his team to the finals of the Super Bowl this year, and who is also dating pop sensation, Taylor Swift, currently, has no plans to walk away from football.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail, "When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself."

On February 9, the Kansas City Chiefs would be facing off the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans and the match’s outcome is not going to affect Travis’ decision.

"Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

They continued, "He understands he is in good shape professionally and personally when he retires, but as he gets asked about in the next two weeks, he wants to stay in the league. He still believes he has more to give.

"Ask the same question next year, then we might have a conversation, but right now all his intentions are to stay with the Chiefs and play in the NFL next season whether they win or lose the Super Bowl," the insider further mentioned of Travis Kelce.