George R.R. Martin raves about new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

After blasting House of the Dragon, George R.R. Martin is gushing about the latest spinoff of the Game of Thrones: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.



On his blog, the noted author said after watching all six episodes of the upcoming HBO series, he concluded, "I love them."

"Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well," the 76-year-old added.

Importantly, George stressed that Seven Kingdoms is "as faithful as an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

Though he admitted, "there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers," but "this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means… I hope you will love the show as much as I do."

Set a century before Game of Thrones events, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George's The Hedge Knight and focuses on fledgling knight Duncan.

It starred Finn Bennett, Sam Spruell, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, and Tanzyn Crawford.

The series will released this year, and the official logline reads Seven Kingdoms is "set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory" and "great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."