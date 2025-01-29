Who is Princess Beatrice?

Britain's Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl, her second daughter and child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Beatrice is King Charles' niece and the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

Beatrice, 36, married property developer Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. The couple already have one daughter, Sienna, who was born in September 2021. Mapelli Mozzi also has a son called Wolfie, 8, from a previous relationship.

