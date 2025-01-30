Gabriel Macht to 'Suits' fans: 'I am sorry'

Gabriel Macht plays the suave and confident character Harvey Specter in the mega-hit show Suits.



But the star has issued an apology to Peacock show's fans who opted for a law degree after watching the legal drama.

"There are so many kids that have gone to law school because of the show," he said in an interview with People.

"Because they think it's fast-moving, there's family, there's loyalties, it's cool, it's slick. People are witty. There's a lot of drama, all this kind of stuff," the 53-year-old explained.

He continued, "When people come up to me, and they're like, 'I went to law school because of you,' I always apologize profuse. I'm sorry. If you like to read, that is great — because you're going to sit with a book for hours."

In 2011, the Suits debuted, but the series found a renewed interest over a decade later when it began streaming on Netflix, which, ultimately, broke streaming records.

The surge in numbers sparked the creator Aaron Korsh to announce a spinoff, Suits: LA.