Cameron Diaz to quit acting after latest disappointing experience?

Cameron Diaz may just quit Hollywood altogether soon after her return to acting with Back in Action.

Diaz recently criticized the entertainment industry for having a rule book on how to make films and praised Demi Moore for breaking those rules with her performance in The Substance, for which she has won a Golden Globe and got an Oscar nomination.

Now an industry insider has told Radar Online: "Cam has only just returned to the movie treadmill and already she's blasting the system.”

They added: "She sounds like she's ready for another break. Perhaps this time it will be permanent. She just doesn't seem happy with how Hollywood is still making movies, does she?"

Diaz and other Charlie’s Angels stars recently joined Demi — who played villainous former Angel named Madison Lee in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle — to discuss her performance in The Substance.

Diaz told Moore: "All women, we are conditioned to be objectified. Period. Whether we are movie stars or not, it's just every woman.”

"Obviously it's more extreme in our circumstances because we're projected onto a screen and literally objectified. We’ve had dolls made out of us. It's just so innate. It's so ingrained in us. We bow down to that. We serve that objectification. We try to meet its request in so many ways,” The Holiday star reflected.

“In watching you give this performance, you don't have to ask anybody's permission. It's as if there was a constitution written in the film industry that laid out what the film industry was, and everybody has been abiding by it for the last however many decades,” she said, praising the people behind The Substance.

“Y'all went in and just shredded it to pieces and said, I do not agree with this constitution. We are rewriting this. And not only that, but we're going to do it in the most audacious, violent, crazy way that you could possibly do it," she added.

Cameron Diaz has made her comeback to acting after a decade long break. She had signed a two movie deal with Netflix and starred in Back in Action opposite Jamie Foxx.