What Prince Harry really feels about UK return

Prince Harry shares long term plans about returning as a working Royal

January 30, 2025

Princess Harry once declared that he has no plans to come back to his Royal life in a blunt interview.

The Duke of Sussex, who quit his position as a senior Royal back in 2020, admitted in 2023 that there is no way to return to his old ways.

"No, I don't think it is ever going to be possible," he stated, as per Express, when asked about his wish to re-join as a working Royal.

"Even if there is an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn't possible. Not stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable,” he said.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

