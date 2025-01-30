Blake Lively's network of A-list friends amid 'It Ends With Us Battle'

Blake Lively has a list of celebrities in her contacts that she could reach out to.

This comes as the Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, and the two have been at war ever since.

Apart from being married to A-list celebrity and Deadpool & Wolverine star, Ryan Reynolds, she has also previously dated iconic actors Penn Badgley and Leonardo DiCaprio.

As per Daily Mail, Lively is from a family with deep roots in Hollywood, her mother Elaine Lively was a talent scout and her father, Ernie Lively was an actor.

While her elder sister, Robyn is also an actress, currently starring as a waitress at The Patch Cafe in the Taylor Sheridan series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton.

Other friends of Lively include. Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci, Gigi Hadid who dates Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift who is the partner to NFL star, Travis Kelce, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt and Vogue editor Anna Wintour as well as many others.

Swift is Lively’s best friend as evident from their public interactions and social media exchanges. The pop sensation is currently the top musician of the US having the highest-grossing tour in history, The Eras Tour, to her name.

While The Age of Adaline star is also friends with model Hadid, who is in a relationship with Cooper. Hadid and Lively met each other through the Lover crooner and befriended one another in 2015.

Additionally, the 37-year-old actress is also on good terms with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, with whom she worked with, on the Met Gala.

This just goes to show that Justin Baldoni has a higher chance getting cancelled or overshadowed amidst the It Ends With Us legal battle he has going on against Blake Lively.