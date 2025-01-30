Khloe Kardashian explains letting Tristan Thompson attend True's birth amid scandal

Khloe Kardashian revealed the real reason behind letting her ex-boyfriend into her delivery room after his infidelity scandal.

In the latest episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the 40-year-old Good American co-founder talked with her guest Mel Robbins about allowing Thompson in the delivery while giving birth to her first daughter True just 2 days after he cheated on her.

Recalling the day delivery day she said, "And I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later. And people were like, ‘Do you want him in the hospital room when you’re giving birth?’ And it was my first baby and I said, 'I do.' "

The Kardashians star further explained, "I was thinking for my daughter True. And I get sad if I ever see myself because I can tell I’m blank and it’s an out-of-body experience. I just went into autopilot. And I just went into, I’m not here, I was not present. But my body was there, I gave birth, I did what I had to do."

"But it was for her. I thought of her. I was like, ‘For her memories, I want her to know her dad was in the room.’ And then when it was done, I was like, ‘I can’t talk to you’ when I put my home camera down. But I made sure to do what I needed to do for her," the mother of two added.

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe is mother to two children, True and son Tatum, whom she shares with Thompson.