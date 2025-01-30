Peter Parker gets honest about new 'Spider-Man' show

Many donned the famed Peter Parker, aka Spiderman character. The latest is Hudson Thames, who voices the web-slinger in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.



However, the actor had some reservations when he took up the role in the Disney+ animated series.

Sharing his “biggest fear” in an interview with Collider that he thought the show would be “annoying and woke,” however he concluded the series being “awesome” after reading the script.

“I was like, ‘Yes, this is great, it’s so well written,’ like it feels real. I’m the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what’s happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice,” Hudson concluded.

Earlier, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man creator Jeff Trammell teased, "I think there's room for pretty much anything in the series, depending on how long the show goes, hopefully, for a very long time."

However, he added, "But I will say that for me right now, the important thing is making sure that this is a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."