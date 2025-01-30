Kylie Kelce reveals advice she got from a maternity nurse

Kylie Kelce is lifting the lid on her lifestyle as a soon-to-be mom of four.

The former athlete, 32, appeared on Sunday Sports Club with Allison Kuch on January 12, revealing some ways she learned to find time away from the kids.

"The girls don't cry when I leave," the soon-to-be mom of four said before accrediting her nanny of three years.

"They're excited that she's there. I know that we've had enough discussion that she is holding them to the same standards that I hold them to."

Kylie then revealed an advice from a recovery nurse in labour and delivery room that helped her address her mom guilt and "step away," even though her kids first come to the mom about anything.

"When there is an infant, like a newborn in the house, I was once told by a maternity nurse, like a recovery nurse in labor and delivery, that you should prioritize showering every day [because] it might be the only five minutes you get to yourself," she told Kuch.

Now Kylie has taken the advice "to heart" while she awaits the birth of her fourth baby girl with husband Jason Kelce, with whom she already shares Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Benedict, almost 2.

"I have really tried to take that to heart when I come home and am in recovery phase because sometimes it really is the only time you do not have a baby touching you," she added.