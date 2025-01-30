Paige DeSorbo freezing her eggs after split from Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo is taking all necessary measures so she can become a mom when she is ready to be.

In a recent chat on the Giggly Squad podcast, the 32-year-old star chatted with her best friend and cohost Hannah Berner about decision of freezing her eggs.

The Summer House star, who has been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, said freezing her eggs was on her "list of things to get done in the month of January."

"I need it as a security," she explained. "It is like making me relax a little bit though, knowing that I'm doing it."

The decision came after DeSorbo's recent split from her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover in December.

During the latest conversation of Conover with his pals Austen Kroll and Shep Rose on Southern Charm on January, 2 he revealed that he froze his sperm while he was dating The Summer House star to have kids with her after three to four years.

“I would be remiss to not say that becoming a dad is like, probably like, a, whatever it’s called when it has to happen in my future,” he noted.