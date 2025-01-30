Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner gets engaged to his former friend Josh Connor

Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner got engaged to his former friend Josh Connor, within two years after the split.

As per a report by People, on January 26, the pair had an intimate engagement dinner in Santa Barbara.

A source shared insight into the romantic moment of Connor and Baumgartner when he proposed to her, "It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee."

The engagement did not come as a surprise for the couple’s close ones, "They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began. They are both over the moon and excited for their future together," the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention that Costner and Baumgartner parted ways in May 2023 after 19 years of marriage and three kids.

Baumgartner and Connor were first seen together in July 2023 on a PDA-packed getaway in Hawaii fueling dating rumors.

Later in January 2024, a pal of Baumgartner revealed to the publisher that the couple was dating.

“Christine and Josh’s relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation. They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship,” the tipster noted at the time.

“They’re so in love. It’s been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine.”