Khloé Kardashian reflects on accepting Lamar Odom for who he truly was

Khloé Kardashian looked back at the moment she realized she couldn't change Lamar Odom amid his drug addiction.

The Kardashians star reflected on a pivotal moment when she realized she could not change her ex-husband Odon during a conversation with Mel Robbins on the third episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland.

"I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction. And I knew that his addiction always heightened — he was in the NBA — and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground," Khole began.

The Good American Founder went on to say, "And so I remember he was asked to go to Team USA if I remember correctly, and I was begging, 'Please, please go to Team USA,' and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can't want it more than I do.' "

"it was so profound." the mother of two noted, "It's so silly, 'cause I know that. But I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, but he just wasn't in that place."

It took me a long time to get to, then I had to file for divorce," the reality star said, adding, "That was a very pivotal moment in my life because I remember that statement being like...'Yeah, you're right. I can't want your life more than you.' "

The couple officially got divorced in 2016.