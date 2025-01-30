Drew Barrymore recalls strong realisation after her second child

Drew Barrymore is getting real about motherhood after a decade of raising her two girls.

The actress, 49, made an appearance in a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the conversation turned to her tween daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman

"They’re really, really good. Every day is different. Every hour is different. They’re my North Star, my compass," Barrymore began.

The Smile 2 actress then recounted how different her life was before she embraced motherhood.

"I love that in the life that I got to live before I knew them, my priorities were different. And ever since I came into the world, I understand what the purpose of my life is. It’s wild.”

“I found out I was having a daughter with Olive, and I thought, ‘Oh right, ok karmically that makes sense.’ There’s a lot of, ‘Ok, I’m having a girl,' " she began.

The mom-of-two then had a powerful realisation when she welcomed a second baby girl.

"When I found out I was having Frankie, my second daughter, it humbled me in a way that I’ve never known and I’ll never forget the moment because I realized I was put on this planet to raise girls. And that everything in my life was captured and a butterfly net to try and get this right."

The Drew Barrymore Show host also admitted to feeling underconfident at some point in her motherhood journey.

"If you don’t grow up in a perfect way with a perfect family, you fear the blueprint and you go, I want to do things differently. I felt unconfident, like this was the stakes of my life and it took a few years, honestly, to have that confidence," Barrymore said.