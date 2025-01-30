Jordan Davis, wife Kristen shares exciting news in funny video

Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen Davis announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family.

The 36-year-old country singer took to Instagram to announce that his wife Kristen is pregnant with their fourth baby, posting a hilarious Full House-inspired video.

"Well, this is a dude. Well, a dad. Three beautiful children. 5, 3, and 1," Davis said in the video as the camera moved toward his weaning daughter Eloise Larkin. "Hang in there sis."

"What's better than 3? That's not going to go through there, pal," the dad of three continued as the video showed his 19-month-old son Elijah Patrick hitting a glass wall with his toy truck. "What's better than 3 is 4. That's where we're going to be at come June. Baby Davis #4, lookout!"

"And you may be thinking, 'How's this dude going to do it?' Well, this dude's thinking the same thing. But the dude abides," he quipped

"2025's going to be a big one. Namely because we're welcoming a brand new baby," Davis said, as he can seen drinking from a bottle. "Going to need a few more of these things. Let's keep the party going."

"To contribute to the Baby Davis #4 diaper fund, please stream my music and buy tickets," Davis hilariously captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that alongside Eloise and Elijah, Davis is also father to 3-year-old son Locklan Joseph.