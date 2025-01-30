Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to split proceeds after marital mansion sale

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been directed to divide the profit from the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion.

The exes still haven't seen the sale of the $68 million mansions after six months later. But whenever the time comes, the amounts and percentage each receives will remain confidential, People Magazine reported, citing the legal documents.

The former couple, whose divorce finalised 20 weeks after Lopez filed for divorce last August, previously tried to sell off the 12-bed, 24-bath California home off-market in June—expecting an $8 million profit on their marital home.

The five-acre property—which they bought in May 2023 after less than a year since their wedding—includes amenities such as a separate guest penthouse, a garage that can fit 12 cars, an indoor sports complex with basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, and a boxing ring.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce is now set to be official on February 20, 2025. However, the California property still remains on the market since July 2024.