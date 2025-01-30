Sarah Ferguson celebrates arrival of Princess Beatrice’s baby daughter: ‘Overflowing with love’

Sarah Ferguson dropped a sweet tribute for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s baby daughter after the Buckingham Palace broke the news of her birth.

The Duchess of York shared a photo of the newborn, clicked by her father, on her Instagram account and penned a sweet note for her granddaughter.

“Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world,” Fergie penned. “She is already so adored and I’m incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again.”

“So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!” she send her sweet wishes to her daughter and son-in-law.

In the comments section of the post, Edoardo reacted, writing, “The best Gigi.”

Edoardo also posted a note on birth of his baby girl on his social media following the Palace’s announcement.

“Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi,” he introduced his daughter. “We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect.”

“We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.

“A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time.”

Beatrice and Eduardo are also parents to a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

Moreover, Eduardo is a dad to a son Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.