Gretchen Rossi makes shocking return to RHOC Season 19

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi is making her highly anticipated return to the Bravo franchise for its 19th season.

In regards to this, Bravo shared on Instagram, “She’s back and ready to make fetch happen. Gretchen Rossi joins #RHOC for Season 19!”

Moreover, Rossi was a main cast member from Seasons 4 through 8 and will rejoin the show as a “friend” of the cast.

According to Variety, she originally appeared on RHOC in 2008 while engaged to Jeff Beitzel, who passed away shortly before her debut season aired.

Her relationship with Slade Smiley, whom she began dating in Season 5, stirred drama among the cast, with some questioning its authenticity.

As per Daily Mail, Rossi exited RHOC at the end of Season 8 after proposing to Smiley, who accepted.

Although they never married, the couple will celebrate their 16th anniversary in February and share a daughter, Skylar Gray Smiley, born in July 2019.

Additionally, season 19 will see all cast members from last season return, including Rossi’s longtime rival, Tamra Judge.

Joining them are Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

Meanwhile, Alexis Bellino, who appeared as a “friend” in Season 18, will not be returning after confirming her departure in December 2024.

While Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date, Variety reported that production is already underway.