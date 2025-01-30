Mary J. Blige recalls her 'shocked' reaction on Taylor Swift's request

Mary J. Blige recalls her 'shocked' reaction over Taylor Swift’s request

Mary J. Blige has shared insights into her "shocked" reaction when Taylor Swift made an offer to her in 2015.

In an interview with People, the Just Fine singer candidly talked about her memories with Swift.

“Just to let you know how it happened,” The Umbrella Academy actress began by saying. “Taylor called me.”

The Blank Space singer had offered Blige the option to perform duet on her fourth concert, The 1989 World Tour in 2015.

Recalling her emotion for the offer, she said, “She was like ‘I want you [to come on tour.’] I was shocked. I was like, ‘Oh, Taylor Swift likes Mary J. Blige?!’”

The songstresses performed on Swift’s song Doubt and Family Affair of Blige.

“When I went to do the [songs] with her.” the 54-year-old rapper lauded, “I thought she was a really down-to-earth person. I mean, so nice, so sweet. And I think what connects is exactly that.”

“I think her ability to express herself through her songs and what she's dealing with is what is our connection," she told the outlet.

Before concluding, the nine-times Grammy award winner admitted, "Because I do the same thing.”

The American rapper, songwriter and actress is gearing up for For My Fans Tour, which will began from January 30 to April 14, 2025.