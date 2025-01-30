Vince Gill reveals why he doesn’t like a lot of his own songs

Vince Gill has admitted that he doesn’t like a lot of his own songs.

The 67-year-old singer made a shocking confession during his interview on Talking in Circles with Clint Black.

“I go back and look at my records and I don’t like a lot of them,” said the Take It Easy hitmaker. “You know, I like some of them, but I don’t like them all.”

Vince added, “I don’t like every song, I don’t like every record, I think that’s part of the process.”

Clint then asked the singer, “Tell us which ones we shouldn’t listen to, then,” Vince laughed out loud.

Vince added that he writes and sings better now than he ever has over his more than 35 years of career in the music industry.