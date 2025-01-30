 
Alexia Umansky breaks silence on her parents Mauricio, Kyle Richards's divorce

Alexia Umansky reveals how her relationships with both of her parents have changed since they split up

January 30, 2025

Alexia Umansky breaks silence on her parents Mauricio, Kyle Richards's divorce

Alexia Umansky has admitted that her relationship with her father, Mauricio Umansky, has changed after he divorced her mother, Kyle Richards.

In a candid conversation with Us Weekly, the 28-year-old revealed that she and her three sisters are still navigating through their parents' split.

Kyle shares four daughters with Mauricio - Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, Portia Umansky, and Farrah Brittany.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star welcomed daughter Farrah with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

“He’s so honest, and our communication has just completely excelled since this experience,” said Alexia.

"We've always all been so close. But we’re finally good at confrontation and hard conversations, which is not something we did before,” she continued. “We were always positive. It was a learning curve for us: it’s OK to talk about the hard things, it leads to more positivity.

Alexia added that her parents' separation happened "sooner" because she was ready for it. 

