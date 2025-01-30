 
Geo News

Prince William takes on new job as he runs unique experiment

Prince William leaves Royal fans stunned with surprise collaboration

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2025

Prince William takes on new job as he runs unique experiment

Prince William stunned Royal fans with his surprise collaboration with Big Manny, whose real name is Emmanuel Wallace, for a fun science experiment.

William, the Prince of Wales, visited NatureMetrics, a research group working to protect ecosystems worldwide, and got hands on with an experiment.

The Prince of Wales joyfully took the job of Big Manny’s “beautiful assistant” as the duo extracted the DNA from a strawberry.

In a video posted on Instagram of Big Manny, who is passionate about making science relevant to young people, as per BBC, William could be seen helping him run the experiment.

At one point during the video, William playfully says, “I'm Manny's beautiful assistant by the way.”

In the caption of the video, Big Manny penned, “Prince William and I extracted the DNA from a strawberry.”

“I went to NatureMetrics today to find out how they’re extracting environmental DNA from soil, rivers and the air to learn more about the world and help protect nature,” he added. 

Fans were surprised to see William’s sweet collaboration with Big Manny as one commented, “Took me a min to realize that was Prince William.”

“Prince William had to hold back his laughter?” one penned while another highlighted the Prince’s concentration, writing, “William's concentration how cute.”

“A perfect duo, we want more videos of Prince William and Big Manny explaining in a practical and simple way the innovative solutions of the Earthshot finalists in action,” another commented.

Oprah Winfrey celebrates 71st birthday with heartfelt gifts
Oprah Winfrey celebrates 71st birthday with heartfelt gifts
Ariana Grande receives heaps of praise for 'The Boy Is Mine' remix
Ariana Grande receives heaps of praise for 'The Boy Is Mine' remix
Nikki Garcia willing to marry again but she has new terms
Nikki Garcia willing to marry again but she has new terms
Amy Schumer reveals Bradley Cooper's shocking question video
Amy Schumer reveals Bradley Cooper's shocking question
Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall's jealousy over relationship with ex Tarek
Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall's jealousy over relationship with ex Tarek
Kylie Jenner reveals how Timothee Chalamet is 'different' from her exes
Kylie Jenner reveals how Timothee Chalamet is 'different' from her exes
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her divorce from Lamar Odom
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer due to ‘toxic' Prince Andrew's reputation
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer due to ‘toxic' Prince Andrew's reputation