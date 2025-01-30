Prince William takes on new job as he runs unique experiment

Prince William stunned Royal fans with his surprise collaboration with Big Manny, whose real name is Emmanuel Wallace, for a fun science experiment.

William, the Prince of Wales, visited NatureMetrics, a research group working to protect ecosystems worldwide, and got hands on with an experiment.

The Prince of Wales joyfully took the job of Big Manny’s “beautiful assistant” as the duo extracted the DNA from a strawberry.

In a video posted on Instagram of Big Manny, who is passionate about making science relevant to young people, as per BBC, William could be seen helping him run the experiment.

At one point during the video, William playfully says, “I'm Manny's beautiful assistant by the way.”

In the caption of the video, Big Manny penned, “Prince William and I extracted the DNA from a strawberry.”

“I went to NatureMetrics today to find out how they’re extracting environmental DNA from soil, rivers and the air to learn more about the world and help protect nature,” he added.

Fans were surprised to see William’s sweet collaboration with Big Manny as one commented, “Took me a min to realize that was Prince William.”

“Prince William had to hold back his laughter?” one penned while another highlighted the Prince’s concentration, writing, “William's concentration how cute.”

“A perfect duo, we want more videos of Prince William and Big Manny explaining in a practical and simple way the innovative solutions of the Earthshot finalists in action,” another commented.