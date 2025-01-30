Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her divorce from Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian shared new details about the moment that forced her to end her marriage to former NBA player Lamar Odom.

While speaking candidly on her Khloé in Wonderland podcast on Wednesday, the 40-year-old reflected on the "pivotal moment" when she realized she could no longer fight to save their troubled relationship.

According to Daily Mail, the Good American founder revealed that Odom’s drug addiction was a constant struggle, particularly during the NBA off-season when he had more idle time.

Moreover, she recalled, "I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, and I was begging, ‘Please, please go.’ And he just looked at me and said, ‘You can’t want it more than I do.’"

Additionally, the couple, who got married in 2009 after a whirlwind romance, endured a tumultuous relationship marked by infidelity, substance abuse, and public scandals.

Although, the Kardashian initially filed for divorce in 2013, she put the process on hold in 2015 to care for Odom after his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

As per the publication, reflecting on the moment she decided to walk away, Kardashian admitted it was a hard but necessary choice.

In regards to this, she said, "That was a very pivotal moment in my life because I realized—I can’t want your life more than you do."

Odom recently addressed speculation about their relationship after making a surprise appearance in The Kardashians Season 6 trailer.

When asked in a radio interview if they were rekindling their romance, he responded, “I wouldn’t say back together. It would be a blessing just to be her friend,” as per the outlet.