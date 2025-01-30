Oprah Winfrey celebrates 71st birthday with heartfelt gifts

Oprah Winfrey marked her 71st birthday on Wednesday, revealing the sentimental gift she received from her celebrity friends, despite previously being called the “worst” person to buy presents for.

Winfrey took to Instagram to share her appreciation for a special book compiled by her longtime friend, former First Lady of California Maria Shriver.

Moreover, the leather-bound collection, titled To Oprah With Love, features handwritten letters from her closest friends, making it a gift she described as one she will "savor and cherish forever."

In a heartfelt caption, Oprah reflected on her upbringing and the impact of her grandmother’s teachings, emphasizing faith and the power of belief.

In regards to this, she expressed gratitude for her life journey, by calling it a “miracle” to reach 71 years.

According to Daily Mail, Shriver, who has been friends with Winfrey for nearly five decades, reposted the birthday tribute, calling it an emotional moment that moved her to tears.

In this regard, she wrote, “To have a cherished friend for 49 years, that makes you laugh, holds you when you cry, supports you through it all… well, that is indeed a gift.”

Actress Kerry Washington, who previously joked that Oprah was nearly impossible to shop for, also extended birthday wishes, while Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King shared nostalgic vacation photos in honor of the occasion, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Winfrey, who has a net worth of approximately $3 billion, has often been regarded as a challenging person to buy gifts for.

However, this year’s deeply personal present proved to be a meaningful exception, making her milestone celebration all the more special, as per the publication's claims.