Katy Perry spills beans on her daughter Daisy loving her 'rude songs'

Katy Perry shared that her four-year-old daughter, Daisy, has taken a liking to one of her more risqué songs.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the 40-year-old singer, dressed in an all-leather ensemble, spoke about her daughter’s growing interest in her music.

Perry, who shares Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, revealed that her daughter frequently listens to Peacock, a track from her 2010 Teenage Dream album known for its suggestive lyrics.

In this regard, Perry told Kimmel, "She knows one song of mine that I don’t want her to know—Peacock. This is my karma after torturing people with this song. I got her a peacock dress-up outfit from the zoo, and now she dances around to it."

The Roar hitmaker also discussed how motherhood is influencing her upcoming Lifetimes Tour, which Daisy will be joining for parts of the journey.

According to Daily Mail, Perry explained, "I last toured in 2017, and now I have a four-year-old, so this time will be a bit different. It will be her first time traveling the world with me.”

Moreover, she added that she has adjusted her showtimes to accommodate parents, starting concerts earlier to respect children’s bedtimes.

Beyond music, Perry also made headlines recently by revealing where she stored the pregnancy test that confirmed she was expecting Daisy, as per the outlet’s claims.

In an interview with Capital FM, she shared that she keeps the test in a drawer alongside an unexpected keepsake, Orlando Bloom’s elf ears from his role as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings.

Furthermore, the interview also touched on Perry’s eventful year, including the conclusion of her seven-year stint on American Idol and the mixed reception of her latest album, 143, as per the publication.