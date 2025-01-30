 
Amy Schumer reveals Bradley Cooper's shocking question

Bradley Cooper’s question to the comedian Amy Schumer, left her dazed

January 30, 2025

Bradley Cooper just hit a milestone and mistakenly asked Amy Schumer if she did too.

Actor Bradley Cooper recently celebrated a milestone birthday, turning 50 on January 5.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, comedian Amy Schumer shared a humorous exchange about Cooper's birthday.

Schumer recalled the conversation she had with the Hangover actor, where he casually bought up the matter of age.

She described "I saw him, and you know, ‘how are you?’, and he said, ‘You know, I turned 50 this year’ and he goes, ‘You 50?”

Schumer, 42, admitted that she was taken aback by the question and quickly tried to recover. "I'm like, 'I will be 50! But I'm not 50 yet! Yeah, no, I'm not, Bradley, but thank you for thinking of me,'" she joked.

Schumer later revealed that she is often mistaken for fellow actresses Melissa McCarthy, 54, and Rebel Wilson, 44 years. 

