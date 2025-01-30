Dolly Parton shares sneak peek into bio musical 'Dolly: An Original Musical'

Dolly Parton has opened up about her upcoming bio-musical, Dolly: An Original Musical.

During a press conference, the Island In The Stream singer candidly talked about the reason behind her autobiographical musical.

"I've lived so many lives,” the songstress began by saying. “Look at the age I am now, I started young!"

"We couldn't very well just have one Dolly. There are so many songs, we had to divide it up. I wish I had three of me in real life!"

"As I tell my husband, I ain't getting any older,” she, who has been married to Carl Thomas Dean for nearly 60 years, continued. “I've outlived so many of my plastic surgeons!”

"I've always wanted to do my life story as a musical, and I just thought I wanted to see it done while I was still around, to make sure I can oversee and it make sure it's done properly."

The musical biographical is a complete journey of Parton, which will premiere in the Fisher Center for the performing arts, Nashville in July, 2025.

"I wanted to think how I could I could be more 'Broadway'. So, there are new songs that are really tailor-made to what I thought how Broadway would be while still keeping that country flavour," the 79-year-old singer concluded.

Dolly: An Original Musical is scheduled to arrive on Broadway theatre in 2026.