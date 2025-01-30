Taylor Swift, Blake Lively 'stand tall' amid legal drama

Justin Baldoni has dragged Taylor Swift in his $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.



Following this, reports doing rounds that the Grammy winner is backing away from the couple due “PR nightmare.”

But sources told Page Six that there is no truth in these speculations, adding, their friendship bond remains strong.

The pop singer also allowed her track My Tears Ricochet to feature in the romantic drama.

“She was with me throughout this whole process, so I think that, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me,” the 37-year-old gushed about her friend previously in an interview with CBS Mornings.

“This was actually — it’s quite a small budget movie. … So we never thought, like, our eyeballs were not that big to think that we could put one of her songs in the movie and it had to be," she added.

Regarding the lawsuit, Justin alleged that Blake with Ryan and Taylor forced him to accept edits the Green Lantern actress made in the iconic rooftop scene in It Ends With Us.