Buckingham Palace becomes subject of brutal commentary

Diane Morgan aka Philomena Cunk's hilarious commentary on Buckingham Palace left internet users in stretches, garnering millions of views on various social media platforms.

The comedian has also shared her funny take on the construction of India's historical Taj Mahal and other monuments built in the US, Middle East and Europe in various videos.

Buckingham Palace

While her clips on other structures of historical important hugely popular among people, royal family supporters are not quite fond of her views on the Buckingham Palace.

Here's what Philomena Cunk thinks of the Buckingham Palace:

"Buckingham Palace, Britain's shiny excuse for making tourists stand around in the rain taking blurry photos through iron gates.

Built in 1703, it started as a nice modest townhouse before someone thought, why not make it completely ridiculous? So they did, adding 775 rooms, 78 bathrooms, and more chandeliers than even Elton John would deem tasteful.

It's been the official residence of the monarch since Queen Victoria moved in, presumably after thinking, I'm sick of Windsor. It doesn't have nearly enough gold leaf.

The palace has since hosted coronations, lavish banquets, and some seriously awkward balcony views where various royals pretend they're thrilled about seeing people waving flags with their faces on them.

Speaking of balconies, that iconic ledge has witnessed everything from VE Day celebrations to nervous newlywed kisses as crowds silently judge the chemistry or lack thereof between royal couples.

It's basically Britain's longest running reality show, minus the evictions. And then, there's the changing of the guard, a pompous ceremony where men in giant bearskin hats march around to remind us that pageantry is apparently a skill worth preserving.

The guards famously stand completely motionless, probably dreaming of quitting on the spot and getting a job where they don't have to babysit a building with more marble fireplaces than rationality should allow.

Inside the palace, opulence drips from every corner. The state rooms are filled with priceless artworks and more gold than an influencer's teeth. Everything gleams, sparkles, or subtly whispers, don't touch that commoner.

There's so so much gold, it looks like Midas came in for a weekend decorating binge and vomited everywhere. Despite all this splendor, most people only get as far as peering through the gates, like Dickensian orphans staring at a bakery.

And yet, Buckingham Palace remains a symbol of national pride, or at least a convenient landmark when you're lost in central London. Buckingham Palace, where history, monarchy, and delusions of grandeur live rent free."