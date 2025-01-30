Benedict Cumberbatch says 'don’t believe anything I say'

Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a shocking statement about himself after he admitted he was wrong about his Marvel casting.



The matter started from an earlier interview with Variety, in which the British star said that his Doctor Strange character will not appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday but will reprise his character in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Now, in a chat with Business Insider, the Sherlock Holmes actor retracted his earlier statement.

“I got that wrong, I am in the next one,” he said, referring to the upcoming Avengers movie. Besides this, Benedict also remarked, “Don’t ever believe anything I say.”

In the meantime, Avengers: Doomsday will arrive on May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars in 2027.

In other news, the 48-year-old appeared at the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of his upcoming film The Thing With the Feathers.



“To celebrate my first Sundance in this way is quite something,” he continued. “I’ve had a film here before, but I’ve never been here in person.”



“It is very strange to be talking to you now before the premiere of the film, having this time last year been in some weird studio in west London with a guy in an animatronic crow suit with two amazing, non-acting twins who very occasionally did not want to act,” the actor joked.