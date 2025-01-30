Dr. Dre calls out Drake amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Kendrick Lamar is the mentee of Dr. Dre, and when he had a beef with Drake, the position where the hip-hop icon stands is obvious.



In his appearance on The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, he doubled down on his support for his student.

"I love that record," the 59-year-old continued. "I'm a say this on camera. I don't want to get negative. My whole **** is about being positive and moving forward and all that ****."

But Dre called out Drizzy, saying, "The fact I heard Drake say something negative about Kendrick's wife and his kids, that made me say, 'Ah, adios!'"

In their rap battle, the Canadian rap star hits out at K. Dot by bringing his wife, Whitney Alford, and his children.

The Grammy winner alleged in his diss tracks that he abused his wife and that his business pgLang partner Dave Free illegitimately fathered one of his kids.

Despite this, many believed the rap war between the two titans was won by Kendrick as his Not Like Us reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke several records.

Kendrick, meanwhile also set to hit the stage at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, where he will likely perform the song on Feb 9.