Kate Middleton honours late Princess Diana with major royal move

Princess of Wales steps into late mother-in-law's with THIS move

January 30, 2025

Kate Middleton visited Ty Hafan, a children’s hospice that holds a special place in her heart due to its connection with late Princess Diana.

Ty Hafan was built with the support of Diana, who became its first patron in 1995. Now, following in her late mother-in-law’s footsteps, the Princess of Wales was recently named as the hospice's patron.

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram handle posted a video, offering a glimpse into Kate’s visit.

The caption read, “A proud moment becoming Patron of Tŷ Hafan. Opening in 1999 as Wales’ first children’s hospice, @ty_hafan continues to provide specialist care to children with life-shortening conditions, offering vital support to them and their families, throughout life, at end of life, and beyond.”

During her visit, Princess Catherine spent time with children and their families. She engaged in activities during a “stay and play” session.

For the unversed, Princess Diana’s involvement with Ty Hafan began in 1995 when she agreed to be the hospice’s patron, even before the building project began.

However, she tragically passed away in 1997, and the project was completed a few years after her death, fulfilling Diana’s vision to support children and families facing difficult circumstances.

