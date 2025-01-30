Prince Harry's reaction comes to light after Meghan Markle gets degraded in public

Prince Harry’s reaction ahs just come to light, over Meghan Markle getting degraded in front of millions across the world.

The shock and ‘betrayal’ has been shared by an insider close to Heat Magazine and according to their findings, “This article was horrific in so many ways, and of course Meghan feels completely degraded and betrayed.”

For those still unaware, this reaction has come in response to the allegations made by Vanity Fair, about Meghan’s aura as a boss, as well as claims that she’s forced people into therapy following ‘outbursts’ that would lead some to quit even.

Other accusations include a ‘hot and cold’ approach where the Duchess would praise people, should they deliver, but berate them if the opposite should incur.

The accusations also included comments made against Prince Harry and it appears that in regards to how he feels, the feelings are “shell-shock” because “it’s a full-blown assault on both their characters”. Almost “like someone’s taken a sledgehammer to almost every aspect of their lives,” according to the insider.

The insider also attempted to drive the idea home by adding, “It can’t be ignored, either,” because “Vanity Fair has so much weight and credibility in high-society circles on both sides of the pond, and the scale of the allegations is incredibly wide-ranging and damaging.”