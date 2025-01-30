Prince Harry's biggest risk should Meghan Markle file for divorce get out

A royal insider has just set the record straight on the person who would lose the most, should a divorce occur in the Sussexes’ camp.

The source in question is former butler Paul Burell, and in his interview on behalf of Prime Casino he explained his point of view candidly.

In his eyes, “Despite pressures on their marriage and lifestyle, I personally think there are no signs of divorce because Harry would lose too much.”

“I think Meghan and Harry have a common goal to make themselves as rich as possible in as short a time as possible.”

“I think that balance works together for the sake of their brand, their marriage.”

“It is all the same thing. I think Meghan actually retains a fascination for lots of people.”

This has been brought forward given prior comments that said it would actually be Meghan who’d lose most, should the split occur.

Victor Hugo was one such biographer who told The Sun, “The reason that we know [Meghan] of course is not because of her career as an actress in Suits and other things — it’s because she married Prince Harry.”

So what that sparks is an “interesting question” which is “;Is she, as Meghan, able to go her own path? Does she still need the Prince Harry connection?’ And I suspect the answer is that she does,” he admitted.