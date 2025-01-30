 
Geo News

Prince Harry's biggest risk should Meghan Markle file for divorce get out

Prince Harry vs Meghan Markle, the identity of the person who risks losing the most has come to light

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2025

Prince Harrys biggest risk should Meghan Markle file for divorce get out
Prince Harry's biggest risk should Meghan Markle file for divorce get out

A royal insider has just set the record straight on the person who would lose the most, should a divorce occur in the Sussexes’ camp.

The source in question is former butler Paul Burell, and in his interview on behalf of Prime Casino he explained his point of view candidly.

In his eyes, “Despite pressures on their marriage and lifestyle, I personally think there are no signs of divorce because Harry would lose too much.”

“I think Meghan and Harry have a common goal to make themselves as rich as possible in as short a time as possible.”

“I think that balance works together for the sake of their brand, their marriage.”

“It is all the same thing. I think Meghan actually retains a fascination for lots of people.”

This has been brought forward given prior comments that said it would actually be Meghan who’d lose most, should the split occur.

Victor Hugo was one such biographer who told The Sun, “The reason that we know [Meghan] of course is not because of her career as an actress in Suits and other things — it’s because she married Prince Harry.”

So what that sparks is an “interesting question” which is “;Is she, as Meghan, able to go her own path? Does she still need the Prince Harry connection?’ And I suspect the answer is that she does,” he admitted. 

Pink brands husband 'idiot' over 'dumb' decision
Pink brands husband 'idiot' over 'dumb' decision
Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles video
Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source