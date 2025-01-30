Patti Smith suffers near death fall in recent performance

Patti Smith just suffered a fall during one of her latest performances.

The music legend, who has also been namedropped in Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, fell on stage as she performed with the band Soundwalk Collective in São Paolo, Brazil.

Smith, has not only collaborated with the group for music but has also been touring with the in North and South America.

During Wednesday’s show, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recipient reportedly fell midway through the concert, hitting her head on the stage.

As per The Mirror, she was taken off the stage in a wheelchair, but the singer, proving she is regarded as an icon for a reason, returned back to sing her 1978 hit, Because the Night.

Soundwalk Collective released an official statement after the scary moment, explaining that Smith had been suffering from a migraine before she fell.

“Thank you, São Paolo, for your beautiful energy and your supportive presence tonight. It’s been a very moving experience for all of us. Thank you for being there,” they wrote.

The Indie band continued, “Patti has suffered from an intense migraine the past couple days and had some dizziness on stage, but she wanted to be there for all of us and you and perform today. She is now being cared for by the best doctors in the most loving way and will be back on stage tomorrow night.”

Teatro Cultura Artística, the venue where Smith performed also released a message, saying, “Patti says that she is tremendously grateful for your patience and forgiveness and she sends her love to all who attended. We kindly ask you to refrain from posting at this sensitive moment.”