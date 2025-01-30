Kate Middleton has been handed a new role for the Royal Family

Kate Middleton has reportedly taken on the role of the ‘royal voice of reason’ for many members in the Firm.

And news of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to In Touch Weekly.

This source explained the whole approach Kate has while being rather candid, and saying that since, “Kate has always been very pragmatic, when she and William were younger, she was the voice of reason reminding him that the country, and the world, was watching his every move and he had a duty to live up to his position.”

But “she no longer has to take on that role with William,” as “he matured a long time ago and they’re on the same page completely.”

However, that is not to say she’s decided to lay down her hat either because “Now, it’s about reminding the rest of the family of their obligations and, in Kate’s view, they’d all be wise to work on being a lot more relatable and more humble, too.”

Reportedly this new change works in the realm of public image, which the Princess has been working ‘hard’ to cultivate, according to the outlet.

Overall, “He’s not willing to take any nonsense and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen.”