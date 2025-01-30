Meghan Markle fearful and enraged over ‘henpecked wimp' Harry

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a clap back against haters and critics, and it appears the couple has already started planning.

News of this plan has been shared by an inside source that recently sat down with Heat Magazine.

They began by admitting just how shaken the duo appear to be, and dropped that, “Right now, they’re sitting down with their team to figure out a strategy and how to fight back.”

Because “Meghan is understandably infuriated by the unnamed staffer who’s accusing her of bullying, yet again, and that’s probably the most touchy area of all.”

But that is not all, because even “this narrative that Harry is a lost, henpecked wimp with no friends in America is also hideously offensive,” to the couple right now.

“As is the claim that Meghan’s been looking to cash in with a tell-all book – something they’ve consistently denied for years now,” the insider also pointed out.

All in all, “This exposé has caused so much chaos for Meghan and Harry, and they’re right to be worried about a domino effect that could ultimately take a wrecking ball to their entire world.”

Before signing off the insider also admitted that one of the biggest reasons it’s becoming so frustrating for Meghan is because “timing could not be worse – this has the potential to totally ruin all the hard work she’s been putting into her brand and her new show.”