Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson finally reunite after years of tension

Former One Direction members finally came together in a surprise reunion.

Louis Tomlinson joined Zayn Malik from the audience at his Los Angeles concert, leaving fans shocked.

On Wednesday, January 29, Louis attended Zayn's Stairway to the Sky tour, following their strained relationship after the Pillow Talk crooner left the band in 2015.

Zayn excitedly addressed Louis' presence during the concert, saying, "Tonight's kinda special. An old friend of mine is here for me tonight."

He went on to add, "He's hidden somewhere here, I don't want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight."

Before ending his concert, the Dusk Till Dawn singer dedicated the final songs to Louis, saying, "Let's make these last couple of songs special for Louis, yeah?"

Moreover, both Louis and Zayn were later spotted leaving the venue together, and appeared to have reconciled.

It is worth mentioning that this reunion comes after the death of one of the One Direction members, Liam Payne in October 2024. Zayn Malik cancelled several shows following Liam's tragic death.