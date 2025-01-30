Comedian Ken Flores' cause of death revealed

Stand-up comedian Ken Flores appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest, TMZ reported citing law enforcement sources on Thursday.

Referring to online records from Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, local media reported that Flores, who was identified as Kenyi, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

No cause of death was given. The Los Angeles Times reported that the 28-year-old performer's body was discovered at his home on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

The sad news of the comedian's death was shared by his family on Instagram on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother and son, Kenyi Flores. Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss," the statement read.

According to people.com, Flores' death occurred during his 2025 Butterfly Effect Tour, which kicked off in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, Jan. 10.

The publication reported that his most recent show was on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Norcross, Georgia, and he was scheduled to perform in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Jan. 30.



