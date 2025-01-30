 
Geo News

Comedian Ken Flores' cause of death revealed

Ken Flores's body was recovered on Tuesday

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2025

Comedian Ken Flores cause of death revealed

Stand-up comedian Ken Flores appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest, TMZ reported citing law enforcement sources on Thursday.

Referring to online records from Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, local media reported that Flores, who was identified as Kenyi, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

No cause of death was given. The Los Angeles Times reported that the 28-year-old performer's body was discovered at his home on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

The sad news of the comedian's death was shared by his family on Instagram on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother and son, Kenyi Flores. Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss," the statement read.

According to people.com, Flores' death occurred during his 2025 Butterfly Effect Tour, which kicked off in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, Jan. 10. 

The publication reported that his most recent show was on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Norcross, Georgia, and he was scheduled to perform in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Jan. 30.


Pink brands husband 'idiot' over 'dumb' decision
Pink brands husband 'idiot' over 'dumb' decision
Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles video
Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source