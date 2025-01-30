Prince William and Kate's latest decision raises questions

The birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter was one of the rare occasion involving the royal family when Prince William and Kate Middleton did not use their social media accounts to express their feelings.

The couple, however, expressed their support to the Prince Andrew's daughter and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, by liking the Royal Family's Instagram post which was shared to announce the birth of Athena Elizabeth Rose.

Kate and William's Instagram "Like" was prominent among more than 700,000 "Likes" which the post received within 24 hours.

While Kate and William's decision not to share the post on their own Instagram account might raise eyebrows, it's completely normal because the couple does not re-share every post shared by the Royal Family account or other members of the Windsor family.

Prince William might be the heir-to- the British throne and his importance in the family could not be denied but he refrains from acting in a way which can betray a feeling of superiority.

Among those who also showed their support for the couple on social media were Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton.