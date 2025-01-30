Christina Haack spills the truth about ex Josh Hall's insecurities

TV personality spills the truth about ex Josh Hall’s insecurities

Christina Haack has shed light on the seemingly jealous nature of her third husband, Josh Hall.

During the January 29 premiere of The Flip Off, the Extra actress conversed with her first ex-husband, Tarek Al Moussa, and told him about her official divorce from Josh.

As the conversation turned heart-to-heart between the co-parents, Christina shared that her third ex-husband used to give her the “cold treatment” whenever she would talk to Tarek.

Explaining Josh’s jealous nature, she told Tarek by saying, “You make him very insecure. Every time we’d barely joke at [the kids'] soccer [games], or if I laughed at you, he like would not speak to me for two to three days. I would get silent treatment.”

“He doesn’t like me, calls me cocky. He thinks I’m arrogant. We both know I’m not cocky or arrogant. I just do work,” Christina in the Country star added.

Soothing his ex-wife, Tarek said, “You’re not any of those things. He’s projecting. You’re a great mother; you’re a great daughter. You’re… you are a great human.”

For the unversed, the Beach Bargains star married Tarek in 2009, was blessed with two children, and got separated in 2016, but their divorce was finalised in 2018.

Notably, within one year of her divorce, she married her second husband, Ant Anstead, in December 2018 and parted ways in 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that Christina Haack tied the knot with her third husband, Josh, in 2022 but he filed for divorce in June 2024 due to “irreconcilable differences.”