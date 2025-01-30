Photo: Kylie Jenner did not want to marry before Timothee Chalamet romance: Source

Kylie Jenner has reportedly evolved into a whole new person since she met beau Timothee Chalamet.

Reportedly, the young entrepreneur has gotten marriage on her cards after findings love with the Dune hitmaker.

As per a source privy to Life & Style, “Getting married was never that important to her.”

They went on to mention, “But that was before she met Timothée.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source teased that fans should expect the celebrity couple tying the knot soon.

“If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon,” the informant remarked.

Moreover, a different report by Page Six shared that the mother of two believes that Timothee is really different from her former partners.

In this report, the source claimed, Kylie "feels like Timothée is so different from all the other exes she's dated in the past."

Another insider told the outlet that "Timothée has been on a press tour for A Complete Unknown, but he's been concerned and worried about Kylie with the LA fires going on.