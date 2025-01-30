Justin Bieber to change family life with upcoming plans

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber may still be adjusting to parenthood.

The couple, who has been married since 2018, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

They have remained rather lowkey when it comes to putting out their family lives and have only a uploaded a handful of photos featuring their five-month-old, cozying up in their Californian mansion worth more than $20 million, as per HELLO! Magazine.

However, an expected upcoming move from the Baby hitmaker could very well take his wife and son away from the comfort of their home.

The 30-year-old global superstar, who is currently facing financial trouble after the cancellation of his Justice World Tour in 2023 due to his Ramsey Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, might just be set to hit the road again.

Source: Instagram

This comes as the Grammy Award winning musician has been dropping many hints suggesting, he might just be working on new music.

Justin has uploaded many suggestive photos and videos of him recording at his in-home studio as well as in Aspen, where he and Hailey recently went to, for a vacation.

No official confirmations of the plan have been announced and it also remains unclear whether Justin’s family would hit the road alongside him, if he decides to go on tour.