Taylor Swift's Insta move constitutes a statement on Blake Lively friendship?

The report regarding a rift between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift is not true, Us Weekly reported citing a source.

The report came a day after a British publication claimed that the rift began as Swift had “taken a step back” from her friend after she was apparently mentioned in the lawsuit Justin Baldoni filed earlier this month against Blake Lively.

Another source told Us Weekly, “There’s no truth that this has hurt their relationship. They are still close friends.”

Meanwhile, fans who occasionally visit Taylor Swift's Instagram seem to have noticed something which they believe might have happened after the singer decided to end friendship with Blake Lively.

After finding that the singer has turned off her Instagram comments they have been led to believe the reports regarding her alleged rift with Lively might be true.

But her diehard fans know that it's not the case.

Taylor Swift has not always kept her Instagram comments turned off, but she has done so for a significant period.

She started disabling comments around the time of the "snakegate" incident with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2016. Since then, comments on her posts have generally been turned off, which was also a response to dealing with online harassment and maintaining her mental health. This practice has been consistent for several years, with reports indicating she has kept her comments off since at least 2017.







