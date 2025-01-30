 
Ben Affleck calls 'RIP' film 'we want to champion' as he reveals first look

Ben Affleck and Matt Demon's Netflix film 'RIP' marks their seventh collaboration together

January 30, 2025

Ben Affleck unveils first look of Netflix's 'RIP'

Ben Affleck made a surprise appearance at the Next on Netflix 2025 event in Los Angeles.

The actor attended the event to promote his upcoming crime thriller RIP, which reunites him with his longtime pal Matt Damon.

Introducing the first trailer of RIP, Affleck said, "This movie takes a look at the things people will do for money," as quoted by PEOPLE magazine.

Affleck went on to add about the film, saying it is a "really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing. It’s a compelling, complicated human drama that also hues to these elements of cinema that people have loved forever."

"It’s the seventh movie that Matt Damon and my company, Artists Equity, has made, and it really is in a lot of ways the most important for us because we’ve found some really exciting partners who are really interested in not just what has been but what could be at Netflix. This is exactly the kind of film that we want to champion," he added further.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino, Nestor Carbonell, and Kyle Chandler.

It is worth mentioning that Affleck and Damon, who won an Oscar for writing Good Will Hunting in 1997, have remained close friends and frequent collaborators.

