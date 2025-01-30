 
Dua Lipa looks smitten with boyfriend Callum Turner in new pictures

Dua Lipa has previously dated Anwar Hadid and Romain Gavras

Web Desk
January 30, 2025

Dua Lipa on Thursday shared multiple pictures with her new boyfriend Callum Turner.

Taking to Instagram, the "Levitating" singer posted a collage of 10 photos including four images that featured the British actor.

In one of the pictures Callum Turner is seen affectionately kissing Dua Lipa's forehead. 

In the second photo the couple are seen attending an event while in the third the actor holds the singer's waist as she looks into his eyes. 

Dua Lipa started dating Callum last year after her break up with French director Romain Gavras.   

Previously, Lipa dated Anwar Hadid, younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. They were together from 2019 to 2021. 

More than 1.4 million people liked Dua Lipa's Instagram post within a couple of hours and hundreds others admired the couple in the comments section.



