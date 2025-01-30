Brody Jenner says THIS moment will make his wedding day special with Tia Blanco

As Brody Jenner is preparing for his wedding to fiancee Tia Blanco, he has revealed a special moment he's excited about.

During his interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Brody has revealed that he's most excited to see Tia and their daughter, Honey, in their wedding dresses.

Brody said, "Tia in the dress, that's going to be incredible. I'm very excited for that. She's said that she's in love with this dress, and I won't let her show me, but I'm very excited to see Tia in the dress."

Brody, who's step brother of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, added, "I think that Honey also has a nice little dress that's a little surprise. So I'm excited to see Honey and her little outfit, Tia, just celebrate with friends and family."

After getting engaged in June 2023, a month before the birth of their daughter, Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco will tie the knot on July 12, 2025, in Malibu, California.

He said, "We're wedding planning. We're doing all this summer, so it looks like we're getting married this summer. I believe the 12th of July is our wedding date. So we're just going through that, the process of planning."

"We're not going to do anything crazy extravagant. We're just going to have some friends and some family and do a nice little party for everybody and bang it out. We're excited," the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson added further.